Albany County coronavirus update, April 24

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Saturday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus.

The County Executive said as of Friday, 50.8% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 37% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 43.4%, and full vaccination rate of 30.2%. To date, Albany County has administered or reallocated 53,564 first and second doses of the COVID vaccine. The County alone has now administered 33,839 of those doses through POD’s at the Times Union Center and the Albany Capital Center.

The County Executive announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 23,658 to date, an increase of 44 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives increased from 52.8 to 53.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now at 2.7%, and the Capital Region’s is now at 1.9%.

“Each day, we are moving closer to getting 70% of our residents fully vaccinated, the goal to reach herd immunity. However, the number of people coming into the vaccination clinics has been slowing down,” said County Executive McCoy. “We continue to set up vaccination sites with our partners in their communities to make it as easy as possible for everyone to get their shot but we need your help. Our younger adults need to be vaccinated now and we’re asking you to share that you got your shot on Instagram to encourage them. Post a picture saying why you got the shot and tag it ‘#IGotMine,’ so we continue to move forward.”

Among the new cases of coronavirus, 27 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 12 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one had travelled and four are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 476 active cases in the county, down from 483 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,172 from 1,159. So far, 75,915 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 23,182 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 47 recoveries since Friday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were five new hospitalizations overnight and there are now 24 county residents hospitalized from the virus – up four from Friday. There remain five patients in ICU’s. There were no new COVID-related deaths reported and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 374 since the outbreak began.