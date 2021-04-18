Albany County coronavirus update, April 18

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy Sunday to report on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, 48.4% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 34.3% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 40.2%, and full vaccination rate of 27%.

The County Executive announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 23,364 to date, an increase of 70 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 64.6 from 60. Albany County’s most recent 7-day average of percent positive rates increased to 2.9%, and the Capital Region’s is now at 2.3%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, 39 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 28 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two reported traveling out of state, and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 550 active cases in the county, up from 513 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,048 from 975. So far, 75,012 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 22,814 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 31 recoveries since Saturday.

There were six new hospitalizations reported overnight and 29 county residents are now hospitalized from the virus. There are currently seven patients in ICU’s, up from six Saturday. Sadly, there were two new COVID-related deaths reported – a man in his 60’s and a woman in her 70’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 371 since the outbreak began.

“We have sadly lost two more Albany County residents to COVID-19 and I send my condolences to their families and to all the families who have lost loved ones to the virus,” said County Executive McCoy. “We need to continue to move forward to protect our most vulnerable in the community and to keep the virus from taking lives. That means getting more shots into arms. Albany County is closing in on nearly 50% of our population having at least the first dose of the vaccine. We need to keep up that pace.”