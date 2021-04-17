Albany County coronavirus update, April 17

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy Saturday reported on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, 47.9% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 33.9% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 40.2%, and full vaccination rate of 27%. To date, Albany County has administered or reallocated 51,046 first and second doses. The county alone has administered 32,479 doses at the vaccination clinics at the Times Union Center and Albany Capital Center.

The County Executive announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 23,296 to date, an increase of 81 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased slightly to 60 from 52.6. Albany County’s most recent 7-day average of percent positive rates increased to 2.8%, and the Capital Region’s is now at 2.4%.

Among the new cases of Coronavirus, 26 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 50 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state, and four are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 513 active cases in the county, up from 482 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 975 from 907. So far, 74,839 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 22,783 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 42 recoveries since Friday.

There were nine new hospitalizations reported overnight and 34 county residents are now hospitalized from the virus. There are currently six patients in ICU’s, unchanged from Friday. There were no new COVID-related deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 369 since the outbreak began.

“We haven’t had as many new hospitalizations in one night since February 4th when we reported twelve new hospitalizations. I hope this is an anomaly since we had been seeing fewer new hospitalizations daily,” said County Executive McCoy. “However, I am pleased that there are so many vaccination clinics today serving high school students including sites in Colonie and Voorheesville and another first dose clinic at Capital District Latinos as well as second dose clinic at the Arbor Hill/West Hill Branch of the Albany Public Library.”