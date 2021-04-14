Albany County coronavirus update, April 14

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Wednesday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus. As of Tuesday, 46.1% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 32.5% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 38.6%, and full vaccination rate of 25.5%.

The County Executive announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 23,097 to date, an increase of 41 new positive cases since Tuesday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 52.2 from 58.2. Albany County’s most recent 7-day average of percent positive rates remained at 2.5%, and the Capital Region’s is now at 2.3%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, eight reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 30 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state, and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 471 active cases in the county, down from 491 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 964 from 1,073. So far, 74,234 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 22,626 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 61 recoveries since Tuesday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were five new hospitalizations overnight and 30 county residents still remain hospitalized from the virus. There are currently six patients in ICU’s, unchanged from Tuesday. There were no new COVID-related deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 369 since the outbreak began.

“Just short of a third of Albany County’s population is fully vaccinated and we continue to get closer to the half-way mark for our first-dose COVID-19 vaccination rate, which is something we should be proud of,” said County Executive McCoy. “But we need to stay aggressive in our efforts to get to herd immunity. Only then can we fully reopen our economy, continue our economic recovery and return to a sense of normalcy. There are still over 800 appointments available for residents to get the Pfizer vaccine today at the Times Union Center, and I strongly encourage our high school and college students to sign up.”