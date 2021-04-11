Albany County coronavirus update, April 11

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Sunday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus. As of Saturday, 44.4% of Albany County’s population has received at least their first dose, and 30.7% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 36.9%, and full vaccination rate of 23.9%.

The County Executive announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 22,970 to date, an increase of 65 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 63.4 from 59.4. Albany County’s most recent 7-day average of percent positive rates is at 2.5%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, 25 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 34 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, three reported traveling out of state, and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 535 active cases in the county, up from 519 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,175 from 1,129. So far, 73,680 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 22,435 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 45 recoveries since Saturday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were three new hospitalizations overnight and there are 29 county residents hospitalized from the virus – a net decrease of one. There are currently six patients in ICU’s, down from seven Saturday. There were no new COVID-related deaths reported, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 367 since the outbreak began.