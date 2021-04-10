Albany County coronavirus update, April 10

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported Saturday on the county’s efforts to administer the COVID vaccine and control the spread of the coronavirus. As of Friday, 43.6% of Albany County’s population has received at least their first dose, and 29.9% has been fully vaccinated. That compares to the statewide first dose vaccination rate of 36%, and full vaccination rate of 23.1%.

The County Executive announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 22,909 to date, an increase of 64 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 59.4 from 60.8. Albany County’s most recent 7-day average of percent positive rates is at 2.3%.

Among the new cases of coronavirus, 19 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 42 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two reported traveling out of state, and one is a healthcare worker or resident of congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 519 active cases in the county, down slightly from 520 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine dropped to 1,129 from 1,209. So far, 73,499 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 22,390 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 62 recoveries since Friday.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were two new hospitalizations overnight and there are 30 county residents hospitalized from the virus – remaining the same over the last 24-hour period. There are currently six patients in ICU’s, down from seven Friday. Unfortunately, there was one new COVID-related death reported – a woman in her 70’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 367 since the outbreak began.

“Warren County has been doing an excellent job in getting the vaccine out to its residents, but I’m happy to report that Albany County now has the highest first dose vaccination rate for any county in the Capital Region, and our full vaccination rate went up a full percentage point since yesterday, reaching just under 30% of the county’s population,” said County Executive McCoy.

“However, I also have to report a new COVID death, the first we’ve had in nearly two weeks. My condolences go out to the family who have lost a loved one. Losing someone is never easy, and we’re reminded that even though we’re making progress in getting people vaccinated, COVID is still a threat. Please continue to stay safe and follow all of the health guidelines,” he continued.