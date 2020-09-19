Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 2,804 to date, an increase of 22 new positive cases since Friday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 765 from 710. The five-day average for new daily positives dropped slightly to 20.4 from 20.6. There are now 125 active cases in the county, down from 129 Friday. So far, 11,084 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,679 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Of the new positive cases, 19 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, two had traveled and one did not have a clear source of transmission at this time. Separately, 15 of Saturday’s reported positives are said to be associated with the University at Albany.

The number of county residents currently hospitalized due to the reportedly virus remains at seven and the hospitalization rate is down to 0.24%. There are still no patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and there were no new deaths to report. The county’s death toll remains at 134 since the outbreak began.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES