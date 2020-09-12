Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 2,655 to date, an increase of 28 new positive cases since Friday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has increased to 415 from 393. The five-day average for new daily positives has jumped to 16.4 from 11.6. There are now 89 active cases in the county. So far, 10,410 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,566 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Sadly, another Albany County resident reportedly passed away from the virus. He was a man in his 70’s with underlying health conditions. County Executive McCoy sends his condolences to his family and to all the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. The county’s death toll is now 134 since the outbreak began.

Among the new positives reported Saturday, 24 had close contact with positive cases, two have traveled and two did not have a clear source of infection at this time. To further clarify the new positive number, 23 of the 28 are reportedly connected to the University at Albany. However, the Albany County Department of Health says they are not 23 more than the 40 reported by the University Friday. This reflects the numbers now actually registering in the official CommCare system.

There are reportedly 11 residents still currently hospitalized due to the virus. The hospitalization rate is 0.41%. There are no patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).