Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Wednesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 2,592 to date, an increase of eight new positive cases since Tuesday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 315 from 353. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 5.8 from 6.8. There are now 54 active cases. So far, 10,205 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,538 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positives reported Wednesday, six had close contact with positive cases, one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate setting and one did not have a clear source of infection at this time. There are reportedly 14 people currently hospitalized due to the virus, with the hospitalization rate remaining at 0.5%. There is still one patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The county’s death toll remains at 133 since the outbreak began.