Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 2,584 to date, an increase of 11 new positive cases since Monday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 353 from 380. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 6.8 from 6.4. There are now 62 active cases. So far, 10,128 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,522 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positives reported Tuesday, one had close contact with positive cases, two had reported out-of-state travel and eight had no clear source of infection at this time. There are reportedly 15 people currently hospitalized due to the virus, with the hospitalization rate remaining at 0.5%. There is still one patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The county’s death toll remains at 133 since the outbreak began.

