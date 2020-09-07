Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Monday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 2,573 to date, an increase of four new positive cases since Sunday.

Officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 380 from 432. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 6.4 from 7.6. There are now 54 active cases. So far, 10,074 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,519 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Among the new positives reported Monday, two are said to have had close contact with positive cases and two had no clear source of infection. There are 15 people currently hospitalized due to the virus with the hospitalization rate at 0.5%. There is one patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The county’s death toll remains at 133 since the outbreak began.

