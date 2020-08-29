Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date is now at 2,506, an increase of seven new cases since Friday.

Additionally, the number of people under mandatory quarantine has reportedly increased to 503 from 471. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 9.6 from 9 Friday. There are now 46 active cases, down from 48 a day ago. So far, 9,468 people have reportedly completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,460 of them had tested positive and have since recovered.

Health officials say the number of people hospitalized has decreased to eight with a hospitalization rate of 0.31%. Two patients remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Sadly, another Albany County resident passed away from the virus. She was a woman in her 80’s with underlying health conditions. The county’s death toll is now 133 since the outbreak began. Of the new positives reported Saturday, four reportedly had close contact with positive cases, one had reported out-of-state travel, and two did not have a clear source of infection at this time.

