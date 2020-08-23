Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that there have now been 2,454 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of three since Saturday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 586 from 644. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 5.4 from 5.8 Saturday. There are now 28 active cases. So far, 9,011 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,426 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Of the new positive cases reported Sunday, one is a said to be a traveler and two have an unclear source of infection. The number of people hospitalized remains at seven, keeping the hospitalization rate at 0.28%. There are still reportedly no patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There were no new deaths to report, and the county’s death toll stands at 131 since the outbreak began.

