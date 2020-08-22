Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that there have now been 2,451 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of one since Friday.

Additionally, the number of people under mandatory quarantine has reportedly jumped up to 644 from 626. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 5.8 from 7 Friday. There are now 29 active cases. So far, 8,926 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,422 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Health officials say the new positive case reported Saturday includes one healthcare worker or resident of a private congregate setting. The number of people hospitalized remains at seven, keeping the hospitalization rate at 0.28%. There are still no patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There were no new deaths to report, and the county’s death toll stands at 131 since the outbreak began.

