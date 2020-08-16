Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that there have now been 2,415 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of four since Saturday.

Health officials report the number of people under mandatory quarantine has gone up to 536 from 524 Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased slightly to 10.6 from 10.4 Saturday. There are currently 38 active cases. So far, 8,497 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,377 of them had tested positive and recovered, an increase of seven.

The new positive cases reported Sunday include two healthcare workers or residents of private congregate settings, one who had reported traveling out of state and one who does not have a clear source of transmission at this time.

Health officials said there are still seven people hospitalized due to the virus, and the hospitalization rate is 0.28%. There is still one patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There were no new COVID-related deaths reported overnight, and Albany County’s death toll stands at 129.

