Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that there have now been 2,411 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of five since Friday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has gone up to 524 from 425 Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 10.4 from 11.4 Friday. There are currently 41 active cases. So far, 8,426 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,370 of them had reportedly tested positive and recovered, an increase of eight.

Among the new positive cases reported Saturday include three healthcare workers or residents of private congregate settings, one who had reported traveling out of state and one who does not have a clear source of transmission at this time.

There are still seven people reportedly hospitalized due to the virus, and the hospitalization rate is 0.29%. There is still one patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There were no new COVID-related deaths reported overnight, and Albany County’s death toll stands at 129.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES