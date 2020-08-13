Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Thursday that there have now been 2,396 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of 13 since Wednesday.

Health officials said the number of people under mandatory quarantine has jumped from 369 to 425 today. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 10.6 from 8.8 Wednesday. There are currently 40 active cases reported, down from 42. So far, 8,316 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,356 of them had reportedly tested positive and recovered, an increase of 15.

Among the new positive cases reported Thursday includes seven healthcare workers or residents of private congregate settings, three who had close contacts to other positive cases, one who had reported traveling out of state and two who reportedly do not have a clear source of transmission at this time.

There are still six people reportedly hospitalized due to the virus, and the hospitalization rate remains at 0.25%. There is still one patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There were no new COVID-related deaths reported overnight, and Albany County’s death toll stands at 129.

LATEST STORIES