Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that there have now been 2,349 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of six since Saturday.

Officials report the number of people under mandatory quarantine is 486 down from 530 Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives remains at 7.8. There are currently 32 active cases. So far, 7,993 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,317 of them had tested positive and recovered, an increase of 13.

Officials say among the new positive cases reported Sunday include one healthcare worker or those who live in congregate settings, two with close contacts to positive cases, two who had reported traveling out of state and one who did not have a clear source of transmission. There are still five people hospitalized due to the virus, with the hospitalization rate at 0.21%. There are two patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There were no new COVID-related deaths to report, and the death toll for the county stands at 128 since the outbreak began.

