Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that there have now been 2,343 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of four since Friday.

Officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine is 530 down from 559 Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives has reportedly decreased slightly to 7.8 from 8.8 Friday. There are currently 39 active cases reported. So far, 7,897 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,304 of them had tested positive and recovered, an increase of nine.

Among the new positive cases reported Saturday include one healthcare worker or those who live in congregate settings, one with close contacts to positive cases, one who had reported traveling out of state and one who did not have a clear source of transmission. There are still five people reportedly hospitalized due to the virus, with the hospitalization rate at 0.21%. There are now two patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), up from one Friday. There were no new COVID-related deaths to report, and the death toll for the county stands at 128 since the outbreak began.

