Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Friday that there have now been 2,339 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of 11 since Thursday.

There were no new hospitalizations reported overnight and there are still three people hospitalized due to the virus, with the hospitalization rate remaining at 0.12%. There is now one patient reported in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), up from one Thursday.

There were no new COVID-related deaths to report, and the death toll for the county stands at 128 since the outbreak began.

