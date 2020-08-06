Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Thursday that as of this morning, there have now been 2,328 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of 6 since Wednesday.

Additionally, the number of people under mandatory quarantine has reportedly dropped from 580 to 557 Thursday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 7.8 from 8 Wednesday. There are currently 42 active cases, up from 37. So far, 7,728 people have reportedly completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,286 of them had tested positive and recovered, an increase of 1.

There was one new hospitalization reported overnight and there are now three people hospitalized due to the virus. The hospitalization rate has ticked up to 0.12% from 0.08%. There are now no patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), having decreased from one Wednesday. There were no new COVID-related deaths to report, and the death toll for the county stands at 128 since the outbreak began.

“While the delivery of some Albany County programs and services changed to adapt to the health and safety regulations during the pandemic, our passionate workforce never slowed down on behalf of residents. That is certainly true for our Department for Children, Youth and Families who support children with special needs and others, especially at a time when they are increasingly falling behind with schools being closed,” said County Executive McCoy.

“Our Early Intervention Program has remained open and our Evaluation Team has continued doing assessments remotely, while our pre-school center based programs have been open since July 13 providing speech and physical therapies to 75 kids between the ages of 3 and 5. These are the types of initiatives that improve lives and I’m proud to support. And I strongly encourage women and teen girls to utilize our Single Point of Entry, which can make it easy to find help with health care, addiction support, counseling and more,” he continued.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10