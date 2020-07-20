Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Monday that as of this morning, there have now been 2,098 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of one since Sunday.

Additionally, there are now reportedly 590 people under mandatory quarantine, down from 626. The five-day average for new daily positive cases has gone down significantly to nine from 17.6 Sunday. There are currently 67 active cases, down from 73 Sunday. So far, 6,488 people have completed quarantine, with 2,031 of them having tested positive and recovered.

Officials say there are currently three people hospitalized and the hospitalization rate remains at 0.14%. There is one person in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The county’s death toll remains at 122 people who have passed away from COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

There have been 22 positive cases in total that have been linked to the large backyard party on the Fourth of July on Hudson Avenue in Albany. County Executive McCoy continues to urge those who attended the party to call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4640 to get expedited testing.

Additionally, County Executive McCoy, in partnership with the Albany Police Athletic League and AT&T has announced the Albany County Stay Safe Teen Challenge for week 10 is “Staying Close and Sharing Memories.” The challenge is to show how you are staying close to your friends and family by perhaps sharing some of your favorite photos/videos of trips you took or at celebrations before this all started.

Participants should post a photo or video while practicing social distancing or wearing a mask to Instagram with the hashtag #AlbanyCountyStaySafe by Saturday, July 25 at 11:59pm.

