Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that as of this morning, there have now been 2,096 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of 17 since Friday.

Additionally, there are now 644 people under mandatory quarantine, up from 612. The five-day average for new daily positive cases has increased to 17.8 from 16.4 Friday. There are currently 87 active cases, up from 84 reported on Friday. So far, 6,368 people have reportedly completed quarantine, with 2,009 of them having tested positive and recovered.

Four of Saturday’s new positive cases were reportedly healthcare workers, two were people who traveled and four others who had contact with a positive case. There are currently three people hospitalized which is up one since Friday and the hospitalization rate is now 0.14% up from 0.09% Friday. There are still no people reported in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The county’s death toll remains at 122 people who have passed away from COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

There have now reportedly been 22 positive cases in total that have been linked to the large backyard party on the Fourth of July on Hudson Avenue in Albany. County Executive McCoy continues to urge those who attended the party to call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4640 to get expedited testing.

Congressman John Lewis was the perfect example of how one person’s righteous cause can change the course of history for the better. He fought for voting rights and other civil rights for African Americans when this country was gripped by racial upheaval. However, Congressman Lewis was a part of something so much larger than one man, and our nation is once again calling for change. It is now our responsibility to carry on his legacy. In his memory of the fight for equal rights, we must now continue to fight for full equality and equity of all people, no matter the color of their skin or where they were raised,” said County Executive McCoy.

