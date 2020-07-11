Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that as of this morning, there have now been 1,982 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of nine since Friday.

Additionally, there are now 325 people reportedly under mandatory quarantine. The five-day average for new daily positive cases is now 6.8, up from 5.8 Friday. There are currently 36 active cases of COVID-19, a sharp decline from 49 Friday. So far, 6,011 people have completed quarantine, with 1,946 of them having tested positive and recovered.

Officials say there are still currently three people hospitalized and the hospitalization remains at 0.15%. There was one new hospitalization reported overnight and there are still no people in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

There have been no new deaths reported since June 24, keeping the death toll for Albany County at 121 since the outbreak began.

