Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that as of this morning, there have now been 1,944 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of 12 since Saturday.

Once again, multiple positive results are reportedly linked to the two restaurants where staff tested positive this week. Additionally, there are now 226 people under mandatory quarantine. The five-day average for new daily positive cases is now 9.8 up from 7.8 reported on Saturday.

Officials say there are currently 43 active cases of COVID-19. So far, 5,852 people have completed quarantine, with 1,901 of them having tested positive and recovered.

There are currently two people reportedly hospitalized and the hospitalization is 0.10%, down from 0.15% Saturday. There were no new hospitalizations reported overnight and no one is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The death toll for Albany County stands at 121 since the outbreak began.

