Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that as of this morning, there have now been 1,932 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of 13 since Friday.

Multiple positive results are reportedly linked to the two restaurants where staff tested positive this week. Additionally, there are now 230 people reportedly under mandatory quarantine. The five-day average for new daily positive cases is now 7.8 up from 5.8 Friday.

Officials say there are currently 36 active cases of COVID-19. So far, 5,822 people have completed quarantine, with 1,896 of them having tested positive and recovered.

There are currently three people reportedly hospitalized and the hospitalization rate remains at 0.15%. There were no new hospitalizations reported overnight and no one is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The death toll for Albany County stands at 121 since the outbreak began.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10