Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that as of this morning, there have now been 1,890 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of two since Saturday.
Additionally, there are now reportedly 182 people under mandatory quarantine. The five-day average for new daily positive cases is now 5.2 up slightly since 4.8 Saturday. There are currently 39 active cases of COVID-19. So far, 5,703 people have completed quarantine, with 1,854 of them having tested positive and recovered.
Officials say there are currently four people hospitalized, up from three Saturday. The hospitalization rate is now 0.21%, which is up from 0.15% Saturday. There is one person currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The death toll for Albany County stands at 121 since the outbreak began.
