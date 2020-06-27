Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that as of this morning, there have now been 1,888 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of eight since Friday.

Additionally, there are now reportedly 179 people under mandatory quarantine. The five-day average for new daily positive cases remains at 4.8. There are currently 35 active cases of COVID-19. So far, 5,686 people have completed quarantine, with 1,853 of them having tested positive and recovered.

Officials report there are currently three people hospitalized, down from four Friday. The hospitalization rate is now 0.15%, which is down from 0.21% Friday. There is no one currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The death toll for Albany County stands at 121 since the outbreak began.

