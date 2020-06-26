Breaking News
Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Friday that as of this morning, there have now been 1,880 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of ten since Thursday.

Additionally, there are now reportedly 158 people under mandatory quarantine. The five-day average for new daily positive cases is now 4.8. There are currently 31 active cases of COVID-19. So far, 5,670 people have completed quarantine, with 1,849 of them having tested positive and recovered.  

Officials say there are currently four people hospitalized, down from five Thursday. The hospitalization rate is now 0.21%, which is down from 0.26% Thursday. There is still one person currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There have been no new hospitalizations reported since Sunday and no new deaths reported since Wednesday. The death toll for Albany County stands at 121 since the outbreak began.

