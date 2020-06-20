Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that as of this morning, there have been 1,853 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of six since Friday.

Additionally, there are now reportedly 140 people under mandatory quarantine and one person under precautionary quarantine. The five-day average for new daily positive cases is now five. So far, 5,591 individuals have completed quarantine, with 1,821 of them having tested positive and recovered

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported overnight, keeping the county’s total at 120 since the outbreak began. There are currently eight people hospitalized, up from six Friday. The hospitalization rate is now 0.43%, which is up slightly from 0.32% announced at Friday’s briefing. There is one person in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

To date, the partnership with Whitney Young, Jr. Health Center has reportedly carried out 2,128 tests throughout the Capital Region. All testing is by appointment only, after being screened for symptoms over the phone. To be screened, please call (518) 465-4771.

