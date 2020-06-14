Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that as of this morning, there have been 1,827 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of one since Saturday.

Additionally, there are now reportedly 378 people under mandatory quarantine and four people under precautionary quarantine. The five-day average for new daily positive cases is down to 4.4. So far, 5,251 individuals have completed quarantine, with 1,608 of them having tested positive and recovered.

Officials say no one passed away overnight. The death toll remains at 118 since the outbreak began. There are currently 10 individuals hospitalized. The hospitalization rate remains at 0.54%. There are still no individuals currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“People are doing the right thing by staying home or when they go out, by wearing masks, social distancing, coughing into their elbows and washing their hands frequently. The numbers are showing this,” said County Executive McCoy. “The virus hasn’t gone away but by being vigilant, we are protecting ourselves and others and have slowed the spread. This is particularly important as we prepare to move into Phase 3 on Wednesday. With more people going back to work and interacting in person, we need to keep our guard up and continue to get people tested.”

