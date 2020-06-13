Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that as of this morning, there have been 1,826 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of seven since Friday.

Additionally County officials report, there are now 421 people under mandatory quarantine and four people under precautionary quarantine. The five-day average for new daily positive cases remains at 5.4. So far, 5,248 individuals have completed quarantine, with 1,608 of them having tested positive and recovered.

Officials say no one passed away overnight. The death toll remains at 118 since the outbreak began. There are currently ten individuals hospitalized, bringing the hospitalization rate to 0.54%, which is down slightly from 0.6% Friday. There are no individuals currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

