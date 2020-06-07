Albany County coronavirus update

Health
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that as of this morning, there are 1,792 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of 14 since Friday.

Additionally, County officials report there are now 606 people under mandatory quarantine and 6 people under precautionary quarantine. The five-day average for new daily positives is now down to 9. So far, 4,849 individuals have completed quarantine, with 1,457 of them having tested positive and recovered.

Tragically, two county residents have reportedly passed away due to the virus – both are women in their 70’s with underlying health conditions – bringing the county’s death toll to 115. There are currently 12 individuals hospitalized bringing the hospitalization rate down to 0.66% since Friday. There are three individuals in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

