Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 20,922 to date, an increase of 63 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 65.2 from 61.8.

The County Executive reported that among the new cases of Coronavirus, 16 had close contact with positive cases, 42 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 557 active cases in the county, down from 560 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,484 from 1,525. So far, 65,720 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 20,365 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 65 recoveries since Saturday.

There were four new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are now 35 county residents hospitalized from the virus. There are currently three patients in ICU’s, down from four Saturday. There was one new COVID-related death reported overnight- a man in his 90’s. The death toll for Albany County is now at 360 since the outbreak began.

“My prayers go out to the family of the latest Albany County resident who died from the virus,” said County Executive McCoy. “We’re moving as quickly as we can to vaccinate everyone so that we can better protect our most vulnerable, ultimately develop herd immunity and return to some degree of normalcy. Additional vaccination clinics today at the North Albany American Legion Post and the Watervliet Senior Center will help us reach that goal.”