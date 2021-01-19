Albany County coronavirus update, January 19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Tuesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 16,069 to date, an increase of 186 new positive cases since Monday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 225.4 from 242.8.

The County Executive reported that among the new positive cases, 35 had close contact with positive cases, 145 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, and six are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 1,796 active cases in the county, down from 1,902 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 2,842 from 2,990. So far, 48,080 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 14,273 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 278 recoveries since Monday.

There were 17 new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are 186 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus – a net increase of six. There are now 15 patients in ICU’s, down from 16 Monday.

Sadly, there were four additional COVID-related deaths reported since Monday: A man in his 60’s, and two more men in their 80’s passed away overnight. Additionally, a woman in her 70’s passed on January 1, but was previously unreported to the County Health Department. The death toll for the county now stands at 279 since the outbreak began.

“Tragically, we have to report four more COVID-related deaths, three of which happened overnight. January continues to be on track to be the deadliest month since the outbreak started, and the number of residents currently hospitalized continues to climb to a new record of 186. And while our daily average of new positive cases is decreasing, it’s important to note that these numbers are far higher than almost any other time in the last ten months,” said County Executive McCoy.

“In order to memorialize those who were taken from us too soon because of COVID-19, Albany County will be joining the National Association of Counties (NACo) and counties across the country to light buildings for a moment of unity and remembrance. The Times Union Center LED screens out front are part of that effort with messaging on there today. The outside of the TU will be lit at 5:30pm and we are encouraging residents to join us by lighting candles and ringing bells in remembrance at that time,” he continued.