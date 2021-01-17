Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 15,734 to date, an increase of 220 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 251.8 from 278.

The County Executive reported that among the new positive cases, 29 had close contact with positive cases, 173 did not have a clear source of infection at this time and 18 are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 2,051 active cases in the county, down from 2,097 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 3,138 from 3,179. So far, 46,799 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 13,683 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 256 recoveries since Saturday.

There were 14 new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are 169 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are now 14 patients in ICU, up from nine Saturday. There are no new deaths reported and the death toll for the county is 272 since the outbreak began.

“Fortunately, today is the first time since January 4 that we have not had to report any deaths. However, while the number of new positive cases is slightly lower today, we are reporting the highest number of people hospitalized since this started and an increase of five more people in the ICU since yesterday. This is concerning. Thank you to those who are following the guidelines but we need to do a better job and all of us must stay vigilant. We must wear masks, practice social distancing, avoid gatherings unless they are with people you live with, wash your hands frequently, cough and sneeze into your arm and stay home as much as possible. Vaccinations continue and there is an end in sight. Please be patient.” said County Executive McCoy.