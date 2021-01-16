Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 15,524 to date, an increase of 257 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 278 from 269.8.

The County Executive reported that among the new positive cases, 39 had close contact with positive cases, 200 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, one had travelled and 17 are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 2,097 active cases in the county, up from 2,035 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 3,179 from 3,214. So far, 46,158 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 13,427 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 178 recoveries since Friday.

There were 15 new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are 167 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are now nine patients in ICU, up from eight Friday. Sadly, there are seven additional COVID-related deaths reported since Friday: a woman in her 60’s, a woman in her 70’s, two women and one man in their 80’s and a woman and a man in their 90’s. The death toll for the county now stands at 272 since the outbreak began.

“It is devastating to report so many deaths on a single day and my deepest sympathies go out to all of the families. However, these latest victims of the virus did not die yesterday. There was a reporting delay of four deaths and we learned the other three people had passed away in mid-December. I am looking into why the December deaths were just reported and they all lived in congregate settings,” said County Executive McCoy.