Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Wednesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 14,761 to date, an increase of 217 new positive cases since Tuesday. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 266.2 from 279.

The County Executive reported that among the new positive cases, 31 had close contact with positive cases, two had traveled out of state, 162 did not have a clear source of infection at this time and 22 are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 1,987 active cases in the county, up from 1,948 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 3,343 from 3,154. So far, 44,357 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 12,774 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 158 recoveries since Tuesday.

There were 15 new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are 151 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus – a net decrease of four. There are still eight patients in ICU’s, unchanged from yesterday. Sadly, there were three additional COVID-related deaths reported since Tuesday: A man in his 70’s, a woman in her 80’s and a woman over 100 years old. The death toll for the county now stands at 259 since the outbreak began.

County Executive McCoy also announced that the 2-1-1 hotline established by the United Way of the Greater Capital Region is now available to assist with questions related to vaccine eligibility and vaccine distribution site locations.

“We know demand is high to get the vaccine out to those who now qualify in the 1b phase, especially our seniors and those with compromised immune systems. In order to relieve some of the pressure from high call volumes, I’m happy to have United Way and their 211 hotline helping us get information out to those who need it faster. If you’re not sure if you’re eligible to get the shot or if you want to know where to get it, please dial 2-1-1,”said County Executive McCoy. “Peter Gannon and the organization he leads have been incredible partners during some of the worst of the pandemic, and I’m excited to be working with him again on this initiative.”

“Since March 2020, United Way’s 211 has connected tens of thousands of Capital Region residents to critical support during the pandemic,” said Peter Gannon, President & CEO of UWGCR. “Under County Executive McCoy’s leadership we’ve connected residents to food, testing and served as a hotline to report price gouging and we’re ready to support the largest public health operation in the history of the county by providing information on the safety, efficacy and availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.”