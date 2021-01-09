Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 13,751 to date, an increase of 268 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 272.2 from 251.2.

The County Executive also reported that among the new positive cases, 34 had close contact with positive cases, 216 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, one reported traveling and 17 are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 2,076 active cases in the county, up from 2,034 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 3,086 from 3,070. So far, 42,191 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 11,675 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 214 recoveries since Friday.

There were ten new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are 149 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are now 12 patients in the ICU, down from 15 Friday. There were three COVID-related deaths reported since Friday: A woman in her 50’s, a man in his 80’s, and a man in his 90’s. The death toll for the county now stands at 249 since the outbreak began.

“Another three Albany County families have lost loved ones due to COVID-19 and our number of new positive cases is not going down. We have started giving vaccinations but as we heard from Governor Cuomo yesterday, if the state is getting 300,000 doses weekly, we won’t finish vaccinating all of the New Yorkers in phase 1a and 1b until mid-April. That means we need to remain vigilant and wear our masks, socially distance, avoid gathering with people who don’t live in our homes and get tested. This is the best way to protect ourselves and others until we can all be vaccinated,” said County Executive McCoy.