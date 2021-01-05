Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Thursday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 12,681 to date, an increase of 257 new positive cases since Monday. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased slightly to 257.6 from 257.4.

The County Executive reported that among the new positive cases, 48 had close contact with positive cases, 191 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, four had reported traveling and 14 are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 1,878 active cases in the county, down from 1,884 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 3,071 from 3,068. So far, 40,118 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 10,803 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 255 recoveries since Monday.

There were ten new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are 161 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are now 23 patients in the ICU; Monday there were 24. There was one COVID-related death reported – a man in his 90’s. The death toll for the county is 230 since the outbreak began.

“Sadly, we have lost another Albany County resident to the virus and my condolences go out to his family,” said County Executive McCoy. “The virus continues to spread throughout the community and we need to flatten the curve. The County’s seven-day average for percent positive rates remains over ten percent with the seven day rolling average for available hospital beds in the Capital Region at 22% and available ICU beds at 16%. With news of the more contagious new strain of the virus in the Capital Region, I renew my call for people to stay home when possible and for businesses to have employees work remotely.”