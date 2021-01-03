Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 12,281 to date, an increase of 222 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased to 267.4 from 271.

Among the new positive cases announced, 35 reportedly had close contact with positive cases, 182 did not have a clear source of infection at this time and five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 1,844 active cases in the county, up from 1,758 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 3,018 from 2,968. So far, 39,024 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 10,437 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 117 recoveries since Saturday.

The County Executive also reported that there were 16 new hospitalizations overnight, and there are 142 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus – a net increase of nine. There are now 24 patients in the ICU, up from 22 Saturday.

Unfortunately, there were two additional COVID-related deaths reported overnight – a man in his 50’s and a woman in her 70’s. The death toll for the county now stands at 229 since the outbreak began.

“We’ve now set the bar for the number of county residents in the hospital, as well as for those in the ICU, which previously was 23. This comes just three days after we recorded our deadliest month since the outbreak began. This is clearly having an impact on our hospital capacity as the most recent data shows the Capital Region hospital and ICU bed availability ticked down to 24% and 18%, respectively. Compared to other regions in the state, these are nearly the lowest rates anywhere and below the state averages,” said County Executive McCoy.

“We need everyone to wear masks, socially distance, stay home as much as possible and avoid private gatherings with anyone outside of their households to stop the spread of the virus,” he continued.