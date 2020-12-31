Albany County coronavirus update, December 31

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Thursday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 11,448 to date, an increase of 256 new positive cases since Wednesday. The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 220.2 from 218.

Health officials say among the new positive cases announced, 35 had close contact with positive cases, 205 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state and 15 are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

There are now 1,647 active cases reported in the county, up from 1,547 Wednesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 2,956 from 3,093. So far, 37,383 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 9,801 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 144 recoveries since Wednesday.

During the briefing, County Executive McCoy also reported that there were 11 new hospitalizations overnight. There are 120 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus—a net decrease of nine. There are now 20 patients in the ICU, down from 21 Wednesday.

Sadly, there were five additional COVID-related deaths reported overnight: Two women in their 90s, one man in his 90s, one man in his 80s, and one woman in her 70’s. The death toll for the county now stands at 223 since the outbreak began.

“With these five additional deaths reported today, we’ve now lost 63 residents this month to COVID-19. Compare that to the 55 deaths we saw in May, which was previously the most devastating month since the outbreak started. And while our hospitalizations are slowing down, 42% of all hospitalizations these past nine months have happened in December,” said County Executive McCoy.

“Knowing that January will likely be even worse than December, I’m urging all of our residents to please avoid private gatherings with anyone not in your immediate family or household for New Year’s celebrations. This will allow us to prevent more tragedies and go into 2021 with some positive momentum,” continued McCoy.