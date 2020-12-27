Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 10,537 to date, an increase of 156 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased to 219.6 from 233.6.

County Executive McCoy also reported that among the new positive cases, 26 had close contact with positive cases, 127 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 1,436 active cases in the county, up from 1,390 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 3,087 from 2,995. So far, 35,274 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 9,101 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 98 recoveries since Saturday.

There were 14 new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are 116 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are currently 22 patients in the ICU. Sadly, there were two new COVID-related deaths reported overnight – a man in his 50’s and another in his 80’s. The death toll for the county now stands at 206 since the outbreak began.

“Unfortunately, we’ve broken another record in Albany County with the highest number of hospitalizations we’ve had since the start of the pandemic and we’ve had two more county residents die,” said County Executive McCoy. “My condolences go out to their families. We have seen significant increases in positive cases since the start of the holiday season and we need to stop the spread to avoid any more hospitalizations and deaths. Please stay home and do not have people into your home to socialize who don’t live with you. Wear your mask, wash your hands frequently and cough and sneeze into your elbow. These deliberate actions will help stop the spread.”