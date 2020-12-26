Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 10,393 to date, an increase of 245 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 233.6 from 228.8.

County Executive McCoy also reported that among the new positive cases, 16 had close contact with positive cases, 226 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There are now 1,390 active cases in the county, down from 1,462 Friday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 2,995 from 3,443. So far, 34,963 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 9,003 of them had tested positive and recovered. That is an increase of 309 recoveries since Friday.

There were 12 new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are 107 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are currently 19 patients in the ICU. Sadly, there was one new COVID-related death reported overnight – a man in his 80’s. The death toll for the county now stands at 204 since the outbreak began.

“It is another sad day as another Albany County resident has died from COVID-19,” said County Executive McCoy. “My condolences go out to his family. We need to keep following the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, coughing and sneezing into our elbow and washing our hands frequently to prevent the spread.”