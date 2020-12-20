Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 9,067 to date, an increase of 161 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased to 197.2 from 200.6.

County Executive McCoy also reported that among the new positive cases, 25 had close contact with positive cases, 125 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, and eleven are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

Health officials say there are now 1,604 active cases in the county, down from 1,619 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 3,119 from 3,063. So far, 31,117 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 7,463 of them had tested positive and recovered.

There were 13 new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are 114 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are now 21 patients in the ICU, down from 22 Saturday.

There was one new COVID-related death reported overnight. She was a woman in her 50’s. The death toll for the county now stands at 192 since the outbreak began.

“We’ve lost another Albany County resident to COVID-19 and I am deeply saddened for her and her family. This comes at a time when we’ve broken another record with our hospitalizations which stand at 114 today,” said County Executive McCoy.