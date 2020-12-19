Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 8,912 to date, an increase of 178 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 200.6 from 195.8.

During the briefing, County Executive McCoy also reported that among the new positive cases, 22 had close contact with positive cases, 151 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, and five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There are now 1,619 active cases in the county, down from 1,637 Friday.

The number of people under mandatory quarantine reportedly decreased to 3,063 from 3,237. So far, 30,824 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 7,293 of them had tested positive and recovered.

There were 13 new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are 113 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus – a net increase of nine. There are now 22 patients in the ICU, up from 21 Friday.

There were three new COVID-related deaths reported from overnight: Three women; one in her 50’s, one in her 70’s, and one in her 90’s. The death toll for the county now stands at 191 since the outbreak began.

“Our hospital data continues to be an area of concern in Albany County. Not only have we exceeded yesterday’s record number of residents hospitalized from the virus, now at 113, but a net increase of nine is also one of the largest we’ve ever had. At the same time, we’re seeing our average number of daily new positives rise – now above 200 – which will only translate into more hospitalizations further down the road,” said County Executive McCoy. “Individuals own some of the responsibility to make the right decisions and make sacrifices for the greater good of our community and the state until the vaccine is widely distributed.”