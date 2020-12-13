Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 7,805 to date, an increase of 173 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased to 188.4 from 194.8.

County Executive McCoy also reported that among the new positive cases, 14 had close contact with positive cases, 156 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings – though none from Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

There are now 1,636 active cases reported in the county up from 1,590 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 3,082 from 2,947. So far, 27,926 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 6,169 of them had tested positive and recovered.

There were five new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are 80 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are now 12 patients in the ICU. Unfortunately, there were two new COVID-related deaths to report since Saturday – two women, one in her 50’s and another in her 70’s. The death toll for the county now stands at 180 since the outbreak began.

“Again I must report that we lost two more of our county residents who have died from COVID-19. My condolences go out to their families and the 178 other Albany County families who have lost their loved ones to this virus. The vaccine is almost here but we must continue to do our best to protect ourselves and others by not going out unless it’s necessary, and when we do, wear our masks properly, stay six feet away from others, cough and sneeze into our elbows and wash our hands frequently. We will get through this together,” said County Executive McCoy.