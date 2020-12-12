Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 7,641 to date, an increase of 198 new positive cases since Friday. The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 194.8 from 176.8.

County Executive McCoy also reported that among the new positive cases, 15 had close contact with positive cases, 178 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, and 5 are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings – though none from Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

There are now 1,590 active cases reported in the county up from 1,505 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 2,947 from 2,546. So far, 27,680 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 6,051 of them had tested positive and recovered.

There were 15 new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are 86 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus. There are now 13 patients in the ICU. Unfortunately, there were three new COVID-related deaths to report since Friday – two women, one in her 50’s and another in her 70’s and one man in his 80’s. The death toll for the county now stands at 178 since the outbreak began.

“Sadly, three more our county residents have died from COVID-19 and my heartfelt condolences go out to their families and the 175 other Albany County families who have lost their loved ones to this virus. We need to remain vigilant and continue following guidance to help stop the spread like frequent handwashing, staying six feet apart, coughing and sneezing into your elbow and wearing your mask properly,” said County Executive McCoy.