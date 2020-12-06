Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now climbed to 6,635 to date, an increase of 143 new positive cases since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives decreased to 161.8 from 165.

The County Executive also reported that among the new positive cases, 36 had close contact with positive cases, 105 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings – though none from Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Health officials say there are now 1,254 active cases in the county, an increase from 1,106 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 2,345 from 2,191. So far, 25,553 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 5,381 of them had tested positive and recovered.

There were three new hospitalizations reported overnight, and there are 84 county residents currently hospitalized from the virus – a net decrease of five. The hospitalization rate is now 1.26%. There are still currently 14 patients in the ICU, unchanged from Saturday.

Sadly, there was one new COVID death reported since Saturday: A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a congregate setting, though not a resident of Shaker Place. The death toll for the county now stands at 168 since the outbreak began.

“It’s never easy to lose a loved one, especially around the holidays. My deepest condolences go out to the latest family who has experienced some of the worst of the pandemic, and to the 167 other families who have lost someone,” said County Executive McCoy. “We need to continue to work together as a community to control the spread of the virus. Please continue to avoid large gatherings, wear a mask, socially distance and get tested, including at any of the new sites we’re bringing online.”