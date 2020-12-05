ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy will hold a coronavirus briefing at 10:30 a.m. to update area residents on the County’s current COVID-19 condition.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Albany County coronavirus update
- 12/5/2020: Nor’easter is a near miss for NY, but New England gets hammered
- NYS warns of scammers posing as state or federal agencies
- Christmas and COVID: Therapist on how to manage holiday stress and decisions amid the pandemic
- Scene from ‘Elf’ comes to life as Buddy meets dad in Boston